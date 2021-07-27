Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev meets with newly elected akims in Akmola region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 July 2021, 16:00
President Tokayev meets with newly elected akims in Akmola region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with newly elected rural akims of Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President noted that the first-ever direct elections of rural akims were a historical event of paramount importance signaling the new stage of political modernization in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State believes that these elections will give residents of rural areas new opportunities to fulfill their potential and develop their villages.

President Tokayev also commended the pre-election work done by the newly elected akims, congratulated and wished them success. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope they will do their best to meet expectations of their electorate.

The newly elected akims, in their turn, expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the implementation of his initiative and the opportunity to work for the benefit of the country and villages.

photo

photo


Akmola region   President of Kazakhstan    Regions   Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10