Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev meets with National Economy Minister

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2021, 17:49
President Tokayev meets with National Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State heard a report on the preliminary results of economic development for the first quarter of 2021, the implementation of a Comprehensive Plan to restore the economic growth.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the situation in the real sector of the economy and GDP forecasts. Asset Irgaliyev presented the main approaches to ensuring high-quality and sustainable development of the economy in the medium term.

The Minister also reported on the implementation of the President's instructions to support small and medium-sized businesses.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and balanced regional development.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave Minister Irgaliyev a number of specific instructions aimed at improving the efficiency of the budget policy, improving regional policy and developing the manufacturing industry.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln