Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev meets with Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander

    19 June 2023, 17:07

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – During the meeting, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the great contribution of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan to the strengthening of the state and confessional relations, promotion of spiritual values and interreligious dialogue, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The President stressed that thanks to joint efforts representatives of many ethnic groups with different religions peacefully co-exist.

    In this context, the President drew attention to the importance of maintaining constructive interaction in supporting the spiritual activity of the Orthodox Church in Kazakhstan, as well as developing social and educational programs.

    For his part, Metropolitan Alexander expressed his commitment to the strengthening of peace and unity for the benefit of the prosperity of Kazakhstan and presented the Kazakh President the prayer book issued for the first time in the Kazakh language.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Religion
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana hosts 5th round of political consultations btw Kazakh and Brazilian FMs
    Japan to relist South Korea as preferred trade country in July
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events