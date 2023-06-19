Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev meets with Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 June 2023, 17:07
President Tokayev meets with Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – During the meeting, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the great contribution of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan to the strengthening of the state and confessional relations, promotion of spiritual values and interreligious dialogue, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The President stressed that thanks to joint efforts representatives of many ethnic groups with different religions peacefully co-exist.

In this context, the President drew attention to the importance of maintaining constructive interaction in supporting the spiritual activity of the Orthodox Church in Kazakhstan, as well as developing social and educational programs.

For his part, Metropolitan Alexander expressed his commitment to the strengthening of peace and unity for the benefit of the prosperity of Kazakhstan and presented the Kazakh President the prayer book issued for the first time in the Kazakh language.

