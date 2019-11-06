Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev meets with members of National Council of Public Confidence

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 November 2019, 16:59
President Tokayev meets with members of National Council of Public Confidence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with members of the National Council of Public Confidence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting with President of the Republican Public Association «Ecological alliance «Baitak bolashak» Azamatkhan Amirtayev the sides discussed the problems of ecological situation in the country. Mr. Amirtayev put forward a number of proposals on how to support small and medium business and attract foreign investment into ecological projects.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the development fund «Kazakhstan barysy» Arman Shurayev told President Tokayev about how to tackle problems in the sphere of domestic tourism and promote Qazaq kuresi (Kazakh national wrestling) as a national brand.

While meeting with public figure and political expert Aidos Sarym, the Head of State and his interlocutor debated the prospects of development of humanitarian sciences in Kazakhstan, their role in sociopolitical life of the country and the future of the Rukhani Janghyru program.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised members of the Council for elaborating proposals and recommendations after the first session of the National Council of Public Confidence.

photo

photo

President of Kazakhstan    National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes