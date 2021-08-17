Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev meets with leadership of large Korean companies

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 August 2021, 17:00
SEOUL. KAZINFORM – Following the roundtable with representative of the Korean business, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the leadership of Samsung Electronics and Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction in Seoul, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting with the leadership of Samsung Electronics, the President of Kazakhstan noted that the company had earned the recognition as one of the world’s leaders in digital innovations and touched upon the issues of digitalization and technological development through science and innovations. President Tokayev also said that cooperation on introduction of the 'smart city' system looks promising.

Then, the Head of State had a meeting with President and COO of Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Yeonin Jung during which Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the latter for the contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy.

Having commended the company's many years of experience in energy projects, President Tokayev suggested partnering within the framework of modernization of Kazakhstani TPP and the Karabatan complex’s expansion.

The leadership of the Korean business giants, in their turn, expressed readiness to work on joint projects in the sphere of alternative energy sources.

