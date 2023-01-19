Go to the main site
    President Tokayev meets with Kazpost Chairwoman Assel Zhanassova

    19 January 2023, 17:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Chairwoman of Kazpost Assel Zhanassova, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the meeting, the President was presented with the strategy of development of the national postal operator.

    Zhanassova pointed to the priority areas of work of Kazpost, including financial restructuring, social bank development, strengthening of the role of financial services, expansion of possibilities of providing public services based on the existing infrastructure, increasing the efficiency of traditional postal business focusing on e-commerce and international parcels.

    Tokayev was also briefed on the company’s plans to develop the infrastructure, logistics and branch network so as to provide opportunities for business to deliver services and goods to every villager.

    Following the meeting, the Head of State instructed to continue the implementation of the strategy in the said areas, stressing the social significance of the postal operator’s presence in the regions.



    Adlet Seilkhanov

