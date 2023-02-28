President Tokayev meets with KazMunayGas Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with a report on the main performance outcomes of KazMunayGas for 2022 as well as its plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to the presented information, KazMunayGas reached the targets set for hydrocarbons production, refining, and transportation. The company eyes producing over 23 million tons of oil in 2023.

The Head of State was also briefed about the rehabilitation of the Uzen oilfield which is of economic and social importance.

During the meeting, Mirzagaliyev told the President about the prospects for increasing geological reserves of the company. According to him, the company actively attracts investments to new promising projects.

The Kazakh President was also informed about the implementation of his tasks regarding green projects development.

The head of KazMunayGas spoke in detail about the work on projects aiming at providing the population with quality drinking water in the regions where the company operates.

Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of instructions on the realization of investment projects. The President drew special attention to the importance of ensuring continued operation of Kazakh oil refineries, especially ahead of the spring field works.