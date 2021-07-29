President Tokayev meets with Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the eve of the XVI Summer Paralympic Games in Japan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with members of Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting with the parathletes and Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, President Tokayev noted that this is the first time in Kazakhstan’s history that parathletes earned 25 Paralympic quotas and praised them for their consistency and professional training, adding that each of them is already a winner.

The President stressed that the state will support the citizens going in for the Paralympic sports. He revealed that around 20,000 people in the country regularly go in for Paralympic sports and 500 of them are on Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team. «Kazakhstan will continue to create necessary conditions for the development of Paralympic sport,» Tokayev said.

Presently, there are 16 special clubs and schools for Paralympic athletes countrywide. The Paralympic training center which was unveiled in 2018 in Nur-Sultan city stands out among them. Analogous modernly-equipped centers function in the U.S., Great Britain, Japan and South Korea.

The Head of State emphasized that all Kazakhstanis should have equal opportunities to go in for sport and that the state must create favorable conditions for people with disabilities.

President Tokayev reminded that Kazakhstan’s national Paralympic team won two gold and two silver medals at the previous Paralympic Games. This, according to the President, was a result of their love for sport and tireless work. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that he sets high hopes on the members of the national Paralympic team.

In conclusion, President Tokayev pointed out that all Kazakhstanis will follow the Paralympic Games in Tokyo and support our parathletes. He also wished them successfully represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Japan.



