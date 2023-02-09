Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev meets with Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov

    9 February 2023, 16:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the crime situation in the country in January this year, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    According to the presented information, a set of preventive measures carried out led to a significant reduction in the number of murders, cases of serious bodily damage, robberies, thefts, vandalism, cattle rustling, and crimes committed in streets.

    Tokayev was briefed on the migration situation, measures against organized and drug-related crimes, as well as the outcomes of the work on prevention of offences and road accidents.

    The minister reported on the first results of the pilot project to check police officials for integrity (Integrity check) as part of the Anti-corruption police concept for 2022-26 approved by the President.

    Akhmetzhanov also informed the President about the work to legalize foreign vehicles and develop a concept for ensuring public safety in partnership with the public for 2024-28.

    Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State instructed to step up the work to identify unlawful acts and provocations against the civil society and journalists.

    The President also assigned to further increase the rule of law and public safety rates.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM Smailov, Supreme Council for Reforms Deputy Chair Suma Chakrabarti hold meeting
    Head of State Tokayev, Constitutional Court Chairwoman Elvira Azimova meet
    S. Korea pushes to boost arms exports through investments in private-military cooperation, research
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022