President Tokayev meets with head of Lukoil

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Vagit Alekperov, President of LUKOIL PJSC, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Mr. Alekperov told about the company’s projects which are being implemented on the territory of Kazakhstan. The sides considered perspectives of cooperation in oil and gas sector. President Tokayev highly appreciated LUKOIL’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstani energy sector.

«LUKOIL is our strategic investment partner. The First President, Nursultan Nazarbayev-Elbasy, paid particular attention to enhancing cooperation with your company. We know each other for ages. Thus, I have no doubt that our fruitful partnership will be a success», concluded the President.