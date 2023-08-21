Go to the main site
    President Tokayev meets with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyễn Phú Trọng

    21 August 2023, 19:11

    HANOI. KAZINFORM – During the talk, an exchange of views on current issues of Kazakh-Vietnamese agenda took place, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh President noted that the Kazakhstani people treat the Vietnamese people and the country’s achievements with great respect. He stressed that one of the goals of the visit is to give an additional impetus to the cooperation in all spheres, including economic one.

    Tokayev expressed his readiness for active joint work to strengthen multifaceted cooperation of the two countries. He also told about the large-scale political and economic changes underway in Kazakhstan.

    For his part, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, noted that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have established robust and harmonic relations based on strong ties of friendship and common values. The party’s secretary stressed that the people of Vietnam and he himself have cordial relations with Kazakhstan and its people.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan
