President Tokayev meets with Director-General of UN Office at Geneva

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – During his official visit to Switzerland President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Director-General of the United Nations at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting the sides discussed the priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN. Special attention was paid to joint efforts on battling the pandemic, ensuring the regional security and stability.

President Tokayev touched upon the measures taken in Kazakhstan to fight the coronavirus pandemic as well as his call to other countries to join efforts in the fight against new strains of the coronavirus at the Special Session of the World Health Assembly.

The Head of State noted that in the present context the UN remains the pillar of the system of multilateralism and that since the early days of independence Kazakhstan was and is committed to the principles, goals and tasks of the organization.

The President vowed that Kazakhstan will continue to contribute to the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

The sides went on to debate the current situation in Central Asia, stationing of the UNAMA in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s initiative to create the Regional center for UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as political, rights and freedoms and other reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

For her part, Tatiana Valovaya extended her congratulations to President Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, commending outstanding achievements of the country during that period. She also conveyed the warm greetings and the best wishes from the staff of the United Nations Office at Geneva which Kassym-Jomart Tokayev headed between 2011-2013.



