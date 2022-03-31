Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev meets with Deputy PM - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev

    31 March 2022, 18:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main areas of the work of the financial and economic bloc of the Government, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In line with the instructions of the President prompt and systemic measures to improve the customs administration are being taken as well as concrete mechanisms to return capital from abroad and prevent an outflow of funds from the country are being elaborated.

    Tokayev was informed about the state of state finance and the forecast for the social and economic development of the country in general.

    In addition, Yerulan Zhamaubayev reported on the work to demonopolize the economy and finalize the national budget for 2022.

    Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan ratifies Optional Protocol to Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn