President Tokayev meets with Deputy PM - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 March 2022, 18:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main areas of the work of the financial and economic bloc of the Government, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In line with the instructions of the President prompt and systemic measures to improve the customs administration are being taken as well as concrete mechanisms to return capital from abroad and prevent an outflow of funds from the country are being elaborated.

Tokayev was informed about the state of state finance and the forecast for the social and economic development of the country in general.

In addition, Yerulan Zhamaubayev reported on the work to demonopolize the economy and finalize the national budget for 2022.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.


