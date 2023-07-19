Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev meets with Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

    19 July 2023, 20:37

    JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - A meeting Between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took place on the sidelines of the first Summit «Central Asia – Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf» in Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The meeting discussed the prospects for development of Kazakh-Kuwaiti cooperation in trade and economic and investment sectors. Tokayev noted the importance of strengthening ties with Kuwait. According to him, Kazakhstan is interested in further development of relations with Kuwait and is ready to give a new impetus to the interaction in all priority areas.

    For his part, Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed readiness to further strengthen friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Astana and El Kuwait, emphasizing the presence of huge potential to develop trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian, and tourist cooperation.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    Mining and processing plant set to be built in Kostanay rgn
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen bilateral relations
    Kazakh and Georgian PMs hold meeting in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people