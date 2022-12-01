Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz

1 December 2022, 18:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Dr. Christoph Franz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss pharmaceutical concern Roche Holding AG, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the President was informed about the realization of the project to localize the production of innovative anticancer pharmaceuticals. The corresponding agreement has been signed today between the Kazakh health ministry and Roche Holding AG.

Christoph Franz told the President about the joint development of innovative methods of cancer detection by the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology. A training center of laboratory diagnostics to upskill local specialists is set to be created with the company’s support at the Nazarbayev University’s Medicine School next year.

The two also discussed the issues of development of medicine in Kazakhstan.


Photo:akorda.kz

