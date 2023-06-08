Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2023, 19:19
President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italy’s Eni S.p.A, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the issues of the company’s operation in Kazakhstan, as well as plans to carry out the key oil and gas projects at the Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields.

The Kazakh Head of State was informed about the key areas of the Consortium’s work on further development of the oil and gas sector of the country. In particular, prospects for construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of four billion cubic meters of gas per year at Karachaganak.

photo

Tokayev stressed that Eni is one of the strategic partners of Kazakhstan in the energy sector, noting its contribution to the development of major fields in the country.

An agreement on principles between KazMunayGas and Eni S.p.A relating to the construction project of a hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen, Mangistau region, was signed at the presence of the Kazakh Head of State.

photo

President of Kazakhstan    Construction    Oil & Gas   Kazakhstan and Italy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion