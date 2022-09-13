Go to the main site
    President Tokayev meets with Al-Azhar University Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb

    13 September 2022, 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of the Al-Azhar University, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to Grand Imam of the Al-Azhar University Ahmed Al-Tayeb for accepting his invitation to take part in the interreligious forum.

    In his speech, the Kazakh President stressed that it is of high importance that scholars of centers promoting the principles of tolerance, patients, and mercy join the dialogue of world and traditional religious leaders.

    Addressing the distinguished guest, Tokayev commended the conditions created for Kazakh students at the Al-Azhar University. The Kazakh President also pointed out that the university contributes greatly to the development of Islamic education and research in Kazakhstan.

    The Head of State noted that next year will celebrate the 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars, highlighting that Kazakhstan will make its significant contribution to the restoration of the Al Zahir Baybars Mosque in Cairo.

    Following the meeting, the Kazakh President conveyed the warm greetings to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.


