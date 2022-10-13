Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
President Tokayev meets Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan
13 October 2022, 09:48

President Tokayev meets Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the VI CICA Summit being held in Astana today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Vietnamese side for active participation in the CICA work and pointed out high level of the two countries’ fruitful cooperation.

The parties praised successful development of trade-economic interaction, strengthening of the cultural and humanitarian ties, and launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vo Thi Anh Xuan noted also the existing potential for enhancing the contacts in trade, tourism, agrarian, transport-logistics and financial sectors.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Kazakh Leader extended his greetings to President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

In turn, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, on behalf of her country’s leadership, invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Vietnam.


Photo: akorda.kz






Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive