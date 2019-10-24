Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev meets Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Akorda

    24 October 2019, 17:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the world tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

    Welcoming eminent tennis players at Akorda residence the Head of State thanked Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for coming to Kazakhstan and participating in the exhibition match.

    «This is a wonderful opportunity to see the game of outstanding tennis players in Kazakhstan. The charitable purpose of this match is extremely important. Your arrival in our capital is a clear evidence of the support that is being given to developing tennis in Kazakhstan. I’m sure that the master class for the gifted young tennis players will inspire them to follow your footsteps», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    Highly appreciating the development of tennis in Kazakhstan Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to meet.

    «This is my third visit to Kazakhstan. Every time I enjoyed this beautiful capital but this visit is special as I managed to meet with you and visit this magnificent Akorda Palace», said Rafael Nadal.

    «Thank you, Mr. President, for supporting tennis in Kazakhstan. We are very pleased to contribute to the development and popularization of tennis in your country», said Novak Djokovic.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the athletes continued success and congratulated Rafael Nadal on his recent marriage.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation