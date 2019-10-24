Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev meets Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Akorda

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
24 October 2019, 17:45
President Tokayev meets Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Akorda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the world tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

Welcoming eminent tennis players at Akorda residence the Head of State thanked Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for coming to Kazakhstan and participating in the exhibition match.

«This is a wonderful opportunity to see the game of outstanding tennis players in Kazakhstan. The charitable purpose of this match is extremely important. Your arrival in our capital is a clear evidence of the support that is being given to developing tennis in Kazakhstan. I’m sure that the master class for the gifted young tennis players will inspire them to follow your footsteps», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Highly appreciating the development of tennis in Kazakhstan Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to meet.

«This is my third visit to Kazakhstan. Every time I enjoyed this beautiful capital but this visit is special as I managed to meet with you and visit this magnificent Akorda Palace», said Rafael Nadal.

«Thank you, Mr. President, for supporting tennis in Kazakhstan. We are very pleased to contribute to the development and popularization of tennis in your country», said Novak Djokovic.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the athletes continued success and congratulated Rafael Nadal on his recent marriage.

photo

President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan