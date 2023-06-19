President Tokayev meets Lieutenant General Bakytzhan Yertayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Bakytzhan Yertayev. The Kazakh Head of State was informed about the strengthening of the Armed Forces of the country, military-patriotic education of the younger generation, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As Tokayev noted, he attached special attention to the role of a responsible citizen in building Just Kazakhstan in his speech at the second session of the Ulttyq Kurultay (National Meeting) held in Turkestan.

According to him, it is essential to raise the youth through the example of people demonstrated their courage and bravery, selflessly serving the country, as well as increase the status of a working man in the society.

Lieutenant General Yertayev briefed the President about the activity of the Tayelsiz Qazaqstannyn Halyq Batyrlary public association he heads. He also made proposals to enhance educational processes in the army.

Following the meeting, Tokayev expressed the states’ support of the proposals made. He also stressed the huge contribution Yertayev made to the establishment of the Armed Forces of Independence Kazakhstan and wished him success in public work for the country’s benefit.