    President Tokayev meets Head of Bac Ninh Provincial Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Nguyen Anh Tuan

    22 August 2023, 14:28

    BAC NINH PROVINCE. KAZINFORM During the meeting, the prospects for developing ties between the regions of Kazakhstan and Vietnam were discussed. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that our country is interested in establishing close cooperation with Bac Ninh Province, which is an intellectual and industrial hub of Vietnam, as well as the whole region of Southeast Asia, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

    To enhance inter-regional cooperation, the President suggested forming twinning relations between Bac Ninh Province and a region in Kazakhstan.

    In the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on investment attraction, development of innovations, operation of special economic and industrial zones, production of critical raw materials and semiconductors.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

