5 September 2022 15:20

President Tokayev meets forest fire victims in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a meeting with the victims of the Kostanay region forest fire, Akorda press service informs via Telegram.

In a talk with the locals, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev promised that the Government would take all required measures to help them overcome the difficult situation.

He assured that the Government would build new houses for them within two and a half months.

The Head of State met also the volunteers and thanked them for the assistance.

Photo: t.me/bort_01