27 September 2022, 15:25

President Tokayev makes working visit in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the city of Shymkent for a working visit, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Earlier it was reported that Tokayev arrived in Turkestan region for a working visit.

Photo: t.me/bort_01