Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev invites Vladimir Putin to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

    31 December 2019, 15:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the gradual development of all-round cooperation and strategic partnership between the two nations and trust-based contacts benefiting the common cause of further rapprochement of Kazakhstan and Russia.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to our country next year. The heads of state agreed to continue joint work in bilateral and multilateral format and exchanged the New Year greetings.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation