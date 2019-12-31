Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev invites Vladimir Putin to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
31 December 2019, 15:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the gradual development of all-round cooperation and strategic partnership between the two nations and trust-based contacts benefiting the common cause of further rapprochement of Kazakhstan and Russia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to our country next year. The heads of state agreed to continue joint work in bilateral and multilateral format and exchanged the New Year greetings.


