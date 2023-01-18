Go to the main site
    President Tokayev invites UAE PM to visit Kazakhstan

    18 January 2023, 16:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his hospitality saying that fruitful negotiations were held and significant bilateral agreements were achieved.

    During the talks, the Kazakh President said that the Astana International Financial Centre established relations with the key financial institutions of the UAE. He stressed the need to step up ties between the business circles of the nations.

    In his turn, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed his commitment to further strengthening economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Emirates.

    In a conclusion, the Head of State invited the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.


