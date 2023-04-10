President Tokayev invited to attend Children’s Palace unveiling ceremony in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev extended his gratitude to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the bilateral talks in the extended format, President Aliyev thanked the Kazakh leader for the invitation to once again pay a visit to the fraternal land of Kazakhstan to continue the top-level dialogue. He expressed hope the decisions adopted during the recent visit will be implemented in the future.

Ilham Aliyev went on to invite Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend the unveiling ceremony of the Children’s Palace named after Kurmangazy construction of which is currently underway in Füzuli, Azerbaijan.

«[The palace] will be a good symbol of friendship and fraternity of our people,» the President of Azerbaijan noted, adding that his people are grateful to their brothers in Kazakhstan for such a noble initiative to build the palace.

«On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan I would like to thank you for honoring memory of Heydar Aliyev by naming one of the central streets in Kazakhstan after him. Thank you for honoring the memory of my father and the great leader of the people of Azerbaijan,» President Aliyev added.

Recall that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is paying the official visit to Kazakhstan.



