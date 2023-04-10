Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev invited to attend Children’s Palace unveiling ceremony in Azerbaijan

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2023, 17:44
President Tokayev invited to attend Children’s Palace unveiling ceremony in Azerbaijan Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev extended his gratitude to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the bilateral talks in the extended format, President Aliyev thanked the Kazakh leader for the invitation to once again pay a visit to the fraternal land of Kazakhstan to continue the top-level dialogue. He expressed hope the decisions adopted during the recent visit will be implemented in the future.

Ilham Aliyev went on to invite Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend the unveiling ceremony of the Children’s Palace named after Kurmangazy construction of which is currently underway in Füzuli, Azerbaijan.

«[The palace] will be a good symbol of friendship and fraternity of our people,» the President of Azerbaijan noted, adding that his people are grateful to their brothers in Kazakhstan for such a noble initiative to build the palace.

«On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan I would like to thank you for honoring memory of Heydar Aliyev by naming one of the central streets in Kazakhstan after him. Thank you for honoring the memory of my father and the great leader of the people of Azerbaijan,» President Aliyev added.

Recall that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is paying the official visit to Kazakhstan.


Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023