Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.01 eur/kzt 488.81

    rub/kzt 7.91 cny/kzt 70.76
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • President Tokayev instructs to enhance Anti-Corruption Service activity

    10 August 2022 18:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov, Akorda press service informs.

    The President was briefed on the measures taken to tackle corruption in the country. In particular, in 7 months of 2022, over 1,400 corruption-related crimes were registered countrywide. More than 900 people were accused of corruption.

    The Head of State was also informed about the steps aimed at preventing corruption-related crimes.

    According to Olzhas Bektenov, an external analysis was carried out in transport control sector, in socio-entrepreneurial corporations, as well as in the State Defense Order Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. Corruption risks were identified at all the stages of state defense order compilation, beginning from the planning the volumes of production and ending with fulfillment of contractual obligations.

    In compliance with the President’s instructions, the Agency has fully revised the approaches to the evaluation of the activity of the Anti-Corruption Service divisions.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the President set a number of tasks on enhancing the activity of the Anti-Corruption Service.


    Photo: akorda.kz


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #President of Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan #Corruption-related crimes
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Missing 5-year-old girl in Kostanay region found dead
    Over 198,000 children born in Kazakhstan in H1 2022
    Center for support of families with disabled children unveiled in Nur-Sultan
    Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan midweek
    Popular
    1 Rains to batter Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakhstan reports 1,650 new COVID cases in 24h
    3 UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid to visit Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakhstan’s GM Abdumalik claims bronze at 44th Chess Olympiad in India
    5 Flower-laying ceremony to Abai Monument held in Almaty