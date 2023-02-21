Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture

21 February 2023, 15:39
President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with businessmen in the agro-industrial complex discussing pressing issues and prospects for the development of agriculture, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that last year there was a 9.1% growth in the agricultural sector. Around 23 million tons of grain were harvested. Systematic work is ongoing to diversify cultivated areas as well as transit to high-yield crops. The area of oilseeds was expanded 4-fold to 3.5 million hectares.

photo

Reports were made by Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, 'Rodina' enterprise director Ivan Sauer, 'Olzha Agro' Director-General Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, 'Zenchenko and K' peasant association director Gennady Zenchenko, and director of 'Pilot Farm of Oil Plants' LLP Farid Abitayev.

The meeting focused on issues of production diversification, raw materials deep processing, production of new agricultural products, development of sugar sector, seed production, animal production and veterinary medicine, as well as domestic market provision, and greater export potential.

The heads of agricultural enterprises drew great attention to the issues of effective allocation and utilization of the funds for the development of the agro-industrial complex, as well as just distribution of land and water resources.

The importance to raise the standard of living in rural areas as well as to better the road and transport and social infrastructure, including schools and kindergartens and train personnel was stated.

photo

Following the meeting, the Kazakh President instructed the government to put into action all the proposals voiced as well as carry out a thorough analysis of the situation in agriculture taking into account the views of agrarians.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Photo:akorda.kz
Related news
Kazakhstan, Albania developing tourism cooperation
Kazakhstan sees increase in petrol and diesel fuel output
Investments in agriculture rise by a third in 2022 in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstani women on March 8th
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News