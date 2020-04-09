Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev inks decree on updated republican budget

    9 April 2020, 11:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a Decree «On the updated republican budget for 2020» dated April 8, 2020 No. 299, Akorda’s press service reported.

    The forecast of macroeconomic indicators for 2020 was updated amid the current situation in the global economy, commodity markets pricing environment as well as the global coronavirus pandemic. This forecast and the need to implement measures to ensure socio-economic stability became the grounds for updating the parameters of the 2020 republican budget.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation