President Tokayev inks decree on updated republican budget

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
9 April 2020, 11:02
President Tokayev inks decree on updated republican budget

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a Decree «On the updated republican budget for 2020» dated April 8, 2020 No. 299, Akorda’s press service reported.

The forecast of macroeconomic indicators for 2020 was updated amid the current situation in the global economy, commodity markets pricing environment as well as the global coronavirus pandemic. This forecast and the need to implement measures to ensure socio-economic stability became the grounds for updating the parameters of the 2020 republican budget.


