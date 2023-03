President Tokayev in Shymkent for informal meeting with Uzbek counterpart

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Shymkent for an informal meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The informal meeting is set to focus on the most relevant issues of bilateral and regional agenda.