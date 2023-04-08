President Tokayev hosts Ramadan Iftar dinner in Akorda Palace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, April 7, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted Iftar dinner in the Akorda Palace to mark the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform learned from the presidential press service.

Addressing the guests, the President emphasized special importance of Ramadan for all Muslims, the month which people devote to spiritual self-improvement and good deeds, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

In his speech the Head of State touched upon a number of key events which occurred in the country’s socio-political life in the past year, namely the nationwide referendum following which amendments to the Constitution were adopted, presidential elections as well as the election of deputies to the lower chamber of the Parliament and the local maslikhats.

«We are strongly committed to continuing the policy of reforms,» the Head of State said.

He noted that Kazakhstan will continue is active international cooperation, while the country’s foreign policy will remain independent. He stressed that peace and unity only may ensure the country's prosperity and achievement of the goals set. «Namely these enduring values underlie the state’s progress and people’s confidence in tomorrow. Maintaining peace and unity in Kazakhstan is one of our major objectives,» he pointed out.

«Promotion of traditional Islam in accordance with spiritual and cultural requests of our society is of great importance today,» the President stressed.

The Head of State called also to preserve and develop national culture. «National culture is a mirror of the people’s life, while spiritual development of the country is directly linked to the development of national identity,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted.

Expressing concern about the current global situation, the President noted that today society lacks such universal human qualities as kindness, mercy and care of others. He called to exert every effort to overcome these disturbing trends that threaten entire humanity. For this, everyone should sacredly keep high principles in his heart and follow them in his daily thoughts and actions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished peace and well-being to his compatriots.

Prominent statesmen and well-known public figures, scientists, doctors, teachers, representatives of ethno-cultural associations, heads of foreign missions, workers of culture and rescue services were invited to the Iftar dinner.



