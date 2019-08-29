Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    President Tokayev honors Rabiga Syzdyk with Barys Order

    29 August 2019, 18:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored Rabiga Syzdyk with the Barys Order of the 1st degree, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    Rabiga Syzdyk, who happens to be a chief research fellow of the Baiturssynov Institute of Linguistics, was honored for her substantial contribution to domestic science.

    President Tokayev signed the corresponding decree, according to his press service.

    The Barys Order is a top honor in Kazakhstan awarded for a person’s merits in strengthening statehood and sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ensuring peace, consolidation of the society and unity of the people of Kazakhstan as well as contribution to the domestic science, cultural and social life and strengthening cooperation with other peoples.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Akorda presidential residence Science and research Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Breakthrough laryngeal allotransplantation offers hope to patients in China
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation