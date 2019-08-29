Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev honors Rabiga Syzdyk with Barys Order

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 August 2019, 18:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored Rabiga Syzdyk with the Barys Order of the 1st degree, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Rabiga Syzdyk, who happens to be a chief research fellow of the Baiturssynov Institute of Linguistics, was honored for her substantial contribution to domestic science.

President Tokayev signed the corresponding decree, according to his press service.

The Barys Order is a top honor in Kazakhstan awarded for a person’s merits in strengthening statehood and sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ensuring peace, consolidation of the society and unity of the people of Kazakhstan as well as contribution to the domestic science, cultural and social life and strengthening cooperation with other peoples.

Akorda presidential residence   Science and research   Kazakhstan  
