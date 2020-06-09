Go to the main site
    President Tokayev holds telephone talks with Irish Prime Minister

    9 June 2020, 18:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the conversation, the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Ireland discussed the current state and prospects of development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres. The two parties expressed mutual interest in strengthening business ties and implementing joint investment projects in agriculture, high technologies and innovation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Leo Varadkar also exchanged views on a number of pressing issues on the international agenda, including interaction between Kazakhstan and Ireland within the UN and other multilateral structures. In particular, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue on ensuring sustainable development and promoting global peace and security.

    In addition, President Tokayev and Prime Minister Varadkar paid special attention to the situation over the spread of novel coronavirus. They also commended the comprehensive measures of the two countries to mitigate the negative consequences of the pandemic, including supporting vulnerable segments of the population and stimulating business activity in the post-crisis period.

    The conversation was held at the initiative of the Irish side.

