President Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart

6 December 2022, 11:37
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on his birthday extending the best wishes of wellbeing and further success in the responsible state activity.

The President of Kazakhstan reiterated the firm commitment to further development of cooperation with brotherly Kyrgyzstan in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

In addition, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the progress in implementation of the agreements aimed at deepening of trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Photo: akorda.kz


