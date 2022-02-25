Go to the main site
    President Tokayev holds talks with Prime Minister of Armenia

    25 February 2022, 14:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the bilateral talks the sides discussed prospects of the Kazakh-Armenian relations paying special attention to strengthening of trade and economic cooperation, including within the EAEU. The leaders also touched upon interaction within international organizations and situation in Ukraine.

    President Tokayev commended Armenia’s presidency of the CSTO and thanked Nikol Pashinyan for supporting the decision to deploy the CSTO peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan during the tragic events in January.

    For his part, the Armenian Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the Kazakh side for hospitality and high level of organization of the EIC session.

    He went on to laud the CSTO crisis response mechanisms noting the priority of this issue within the framework of Armenia’s chairmanship.

