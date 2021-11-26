Go to the main site
    President Tokayev holds talks with leadership of European companies

    26 November 2021, 18:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In Brussels, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with CEO of Belgian company John Cockerill Jean Luc Maurange and CEO of Svevind Energy GmbH Wolfgang Kropp, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During their meeting, the Head of State and Jean Luc Maurange paid utmost attention to the prospects of implementation of investment projects aimed at modernization of the existing railway locomotives and use of renewable energy sources.

    As for the meeting with Wolfgang Kropp, the sides touched upon the issues of implementation of Hyrasia One project on production of green hydrogen in Mangistau region.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised the progress made with the investment projects and pointed out their strategic importance for Kazakhstan. The Head of State vowed to personally monitor implementation of the projects in our country.

    Following the meeting, President Tokayev attended the signing ceremony of the Framework Agreement on fundamental principles of the project’s implementation between the Government of Kazakhstan and Svevind Group.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a two-day official visit to Belgium where he has already met with the leadership of the country and the EU.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan Business, companies
