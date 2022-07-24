Qazaq TV
President Tokayev holds talks with heads of Saudi largest companies
24 July 2022 17:03

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with Chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Alajlan and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acwa Power Mohammad Abunayyan on the sidelines of his official visit to Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

One of the largest conglomerates of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East Ajlan & Bros Holding Group expressed interest in investing into Kazakhstan. Presently the holding is mapping out a project in the sphere of agriculture in Almaty region.

During the meeting with Mohammad Abunayyan the sides discussed the issues of development of alternative energy sources. President Tokayev revealed that Kazakhstan intends to reach 30% of renewable energy sources in the total energy balance by 2030 and invited Acwa Power to implement joint projects in the green hydrogen production in Kazakhstan.



