President Tokayev holds session of operational command

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the operational command in the Akorda residence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting the Prosecutor General, the Chairman of the National Security Committee, acting ministers of interior and defense made reports to the President.

President Tokayev instructed to pay utmost attention to restoration of administrative, social and public utility facilities, infrastructure of Almaty city and other regions damaged as a result of the terror attacks.

It was noted that the arrival of the CSTO joint peacekeeping contingent allowed to redeploy the Kazakhstani law enforcement agents to Almaty city to carry out the counter-terror operation.

The Head of State issued a number of orders to ensure smooth work of the agencies concerned and to further stabilize the situation in the country.



