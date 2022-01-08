Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev holds session of operational command

    8 January 2022, 13:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the operational command in the Akorda residence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting the Prosecutor General, the Chairman of the National Security Committee, acting ministers of interior and defense made reports to the President.

    President Tokayev instructed to pay utmost attention to restoration of administrative, social and public utility facilities, infrastructure of Almaty city and other regions damaged as a result of the terror attacks.

    It was noted that the arrival of the CSTO joint peacekeeping contingent allowed to redeploy the Kazakhstani law enforcement agents to Almaty city to carry out the counter-terror operation.

    The Head of State issued a number of orders to ensure smooth work of the agencies concerned and to further stabilize the situation in the country.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation