Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 January 2022, 13:23
President Tokayev holds session of operational command

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the operational command in the Akorda residence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting the Prosecutor General, the Chairman of the National Security Committee, acting ministers of interior and defense made reports to the President.

President Tokayev instructed to pay utmost attention to restoration of administrative, social and public utility facilities, infrastructure of Almaty city and other regions damaged as a result of the terror attacks.

President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
