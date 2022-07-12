Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev holds phone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2022, 16:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the phone conversation the presidents expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the two nations.

The President of Kazakhstan positively assessed the dynamic interaction between the Kazakh and Russian governments aimed at solving the pressing issues in economic as well as transport and logistic relations of the two countries.


