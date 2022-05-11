President Tokayev holds meetings with captains of Turkish industry

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held personal meetings with captains of Turkish industry during his visit to Ankara, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

For instance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President and CEO of Yildirim Holding Robert Yüksel Yildirim, CEO of TAV Havalimanlari Holding Sani Şener, CEO of Goknur Gida Osman Aslanali, Sembol Insaat Board Chairman Fettah Tamince and Vice Chair of the Board of Koç Holding Ali Koç.

During the meetings the sides discussed the projects implemented by the Turkish entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan as well as the proposals that are to be brought to life in the future. The said companies invest into Kazakhstan’s chemical industry, agriculture and construction sector.

The Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan’s continued support of investors working in the country.