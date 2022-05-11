Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev holds meetings with captains of Turkish industry

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 May 2022, 14:22
President Tokayev holds meetings with captains of Turkish industry

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held personal meetings with captains of Turkish industry during his visit to Ankara, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

For instance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with President and CEO of Yildirim Holding Robert Yüksel Yildirim, CEO of TAV Havalimanlari Holding Sani Şener, CEO of Goknur Gida Osman Aslanali, Sembol Insaat Board Chairman Fettah Tamince and Vice Chair of the Board of Koç Holding Ali Koç.

During the meetings the sides discussed the projects implemented by the Turkish entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan as well as the proposals that are to be brought to life in the future. The said companies invest into Kazakhstan’s chemical industry, agriculture and construction sector.

The Head of State reiterated Kazakhstan’s continued support of investors working in the country.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan