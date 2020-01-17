Go to the main site
    President Tokayev holds meetings in Akorda

    17 January 2020, 13:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today at Akorda presidential residence Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a number of meetings.

    Head of State received renowned playwright of Kazakhstan Rosa Mukanova and director of the Institute of Philosophy, Political Science and Religious Studies Akhan Bizhanov.

    Rosa Mukanova told the President about the activities of the Kazakh National University of Arts. The parties have considered topical issues of domestic drama and theatrical art development.

    Akhan Bizhanov informed the President about the operation of the Institute of Philosophy, Political Science and Religious Studies and shared his vision towards the current state and prospects of the enhancement of Kazakhstan science, ideology and culture.

    The interlocutors also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming events dedicated to the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi and the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayuly.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of addressing the scientific and spiritual heritage of Al-Farabi and Abai Kunanbayuly in the context of the processes related to socio-political modernization of the country and to the formation of younger generation values.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

