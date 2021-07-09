President Tokayev holds meeting with UNGA President Volkan Bozkır

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkır focused on the priority areas of Kazakhstan-UN cooperation, including joint efforts in the fight against the pandemic, ensuring regional security and stability, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President noted that the visit of the UNGA President to Kazakhstan and the region demonstrates the growing role of Central Asia.

«Your visit is very important in terms of evaluating the situation development in Central Asia the role of which is increasing in the context of global policy,» said the Kazakh President.

Tokayev believes that Mr. Volkan Bozkır’s mission in the post of UNGA President will be successful. He also noted that the country regards the UN as the mainstay of multilateralism, expressing its commitment to the UN goals.

«Under your chairmanship the General Assembly greatly contributes to the achievement of the goals of the Organization, especially during the pandemic which affected all spheres of day-to-day life,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State believes that the international community should be more unified in countering the pandemic impact.

«As a responsible member of the Organization, Kazakhstan will make every effort to overcome the crisis. The country has its own the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be ready to supply to needy countries if necessary,» said the President.

On his part, Mr. Volkan Bozkır thanked the Kazakh President for the warm welcome and commended the results of Kazakhstan’s efforts in the UN Security Council as well as the work done to settle the Syrian conflict.

The meeting also discussed the issues of ensuring regional security and stability in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.